74 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 163,911. More recoveries confirmed | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,061 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 163,911.

However, Nigeria has recorded 154,225 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (30), Enugu (11), FCT (11), Akwa Ibom (8), Osun (5), Kaduna (4), Ebonyi (2), Rivers (2), and Ekiti (1).

