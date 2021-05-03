74 political parties urge Nigerian govt to end insecurity for sake of 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria

An umbrella organization of 74 political parties in Nigeria, the United Political Parties for Good Governance (UPPG), has called on the Nigerian Government to end the insecurity plaguing the nation at this time.

Speaking in an interview, the National Secretary of UPPG, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, who is also the Deputy National Chairman, All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) said members of the organization was worried that the spate of insecurity across the country had gotten this worse with the next general elections being a few years away.

In the interview, Mustapha said the primary essence of government was to ensure security of life and property of citizens but that in the present Nigeria, no part of the country subsists without one form of security challenge or the other.

“Government should rise to the occasion and restore order particularly now that people are regrouping and perfecting strategies ahead of the 2023 coming elections,” he said.

Mustapha added that the worsening security situation was raising concerns and doubt in the mind of many about the future unity and survival of a corporate Nigeria.

The group also asked the government to provide the necessary weapons to the military and operational funds for a timely execution of the war on terror.

According to Mustapha, the military should be proactive in their strategy, adopting attack techniques in the fight against insurgents in the Northeast and against bandits in the Northwest.

“We may not be military experts but for you to remain stationery, waiting to be attacked or kidnapped before you respond, I think that strategy should be reviewed,” he said

“We would advice that our troops should confront the renegades, chase them into the bushes they occupy and smoke them out.

“Our borders should be fortified to stop infiltration and the smuggling of arms and other dangerous equipment into the Nigerian territory.’

“The government should ensure that troops are motivated and state governors be monitored on how they properly utilize the security vote.”

“It is hearth wrenching that the insurgents have penetrated the North central and going by what Governor Bello of Niger state said, Boko Haram hoisted their flag in some of his communities.

“This should not be handled lightly, as it’s an affront on the Nigerian state.

“The military and other security agencies should improve on their intelligence gathering, be much more faster in responding to emergencies and be ready to always be on security patrol on our highways rather than mounting stop and search points where no terrorists would ply since they tend to have a good knowledge of the bush paths.”

