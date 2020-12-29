749 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 85,560. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 749 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,267 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 85,560.

Meanwhile, 71,937 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (299), Plateau (131), Kaduna (83), FCT (74), Kwara (35), Sokoto (26), Edo (18), Kano (17), Katsina (16), and Delta (11).

Others are – Nasarawa (10), Ondo (9), Bauchi (9), Rivers (5), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (1), Osun (1), and Ekiti (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 85,560.

“Discharged: 71,937 AND Deaths: 1,267.”

