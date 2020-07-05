75 Boko Haram insurgents killed in June –Defence Headquarters

The Nigerian military killed a total of 75 fighters of the Boko Haram and and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in 17 encounters in the North-East in June, the Defence Headquarters said in a statement on Sunday.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, who signed the statement on Sunday, adding that the sustained onslaught by the troops also resulted in a number of the insurgents surrendering during the month.

According to Enenche, the encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and large cache of ammunition, including one anti-aircraft gun, 13 AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, 21 locally made guns, two dane guns and one rocket propelled gun.

Also captured, according to the statement, were three hand grenades, five rocket-propelled gun bombs, 205 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition and 1,018 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Enenche said: “Also captured were two Boko Haram criminals’ flags.

“In the same vein, one gun truck, one vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period.

“Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action.

“The wounded personnel has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating,” he said.

Continuing, the Defence spokesman said that four terrorists, including two women, Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate, identified as wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali area of Adamawa, were captured during the period.

He added that the troops also arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu, in Michika, while another Boko Haram fighter was captured in an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama area of Borno.

Also, four Boko Haram fighters surrendered during the period under review.

“The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area, Pulka, in Gwoza, while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru, Ngala, in Borno.

“It is equally heart-warming to note that during the period, troops rescued 35 persons from the captivity of BHTs/ISWAP criminals.

“Amongst those rescued were 18 women, 16 children and one adult male.

“Polio vaccine was promptly administered on the rescued children in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative while First Aid was administered on the women as required.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the troops for the resilience and patriotism they have continued to demonstrate in crushing the remnants of BHTs/ISWAP criminals.

“He also urges them to maintain the tempo against the criminals as we approach the end of insurgency in our country.

“In a similar vein, the Military High Command encourages the troops of Lafiya Dole to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of terrorists and their collaborators in the North-East zone of the country.

“The high command equally appreciates Nigerians for their support and urges them to continue providing timely information to troops on activities of BHTs/ISWAP collaborators in their respective localities for prompt and effective action”, the statement added.

