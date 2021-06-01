75 companies bid for concession of 12 Nigerian highways | Ripples Nigeria

The Head of Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs. Abimbola Asein, said on Tuesday a total of 75 companies are bidding for 12 federal roads to be concession under the first phase of the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).

Asein disclosed this at the opening of the Request For Qualification (RFQ) bid on Tuesday in Abuja.

The HDMI was created by Federal Government to develop and manage the federal road network through sustainable private-sector investment.

The 12 roads to be concession under the first phase of the HDMI are – Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja; Kaduna – Kano; Onitsha – Owerri – Aba; Sagamu – Benin; Abuja – Keffi – Akwanga; Lokoja – Benin; Enugu – Port Harcourt; Ilorin – Jebba; Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta; Lagos – Badagry; and Kano – Shuari – Potiskum – Damaturu.

The initiative is aimed at creating alternative sources of financing road development and management in the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.

Asein said the opening of the portal for the submission of application for the bid would ensure that credible concessionaires were selected for the development and management of the federal roads in the country.

She said: “It is a two-stage procurement process. We have the RFQ; that is this phase now that we are opening the bid for.

“And then we have the Request For Procurement (RFP); the people that have been pre-qualified will now be open to bid for the 12 road corridors that have been identified.

“75 companies have been successful for pre-qualified so we are going to go through the documents that were submitted by those people.

“Then if they are successful, they go on to the next stage which is the RFP stage.”

