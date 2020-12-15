758 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 74,132. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,200 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 74,132.

Meanwhile, 66,494 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), and Kano (9).

Others are – Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 74,132.

“Discharged: 66,494 AND Deaths: 1,200.”

