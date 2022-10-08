76 feared dead in Anambra boat mishap

At least 76 people were feared dead in a boat accident at Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State on Friday morning.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday that the boat carrying 85 passengers including traders and flood victims relocating to upland areas capsized near Onukwu Bridge in Umunankwo at about 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Only nine persons were rescued from the sinking boat by emergency responders.

Read also:Fatal accident claims two lives, eight injured in Niger highway

The Coordinator of the Anambra State Local Emergency Management Committee, Mr. Nnamdi Esimai, also confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

He said the rescue operations are ongoing.

The coordinator also renewed the call for compliance with safety protocols by boat passengers and operators in a bid to prevent a tragedy of this magnitude in the future.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now