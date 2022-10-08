News
76 feared dead in Anambra boat mishap
At least 76 people were feared dead in a boat accident at Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State on Friday morning.
An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday that the boat carrying 85 passengers including traders and flood victims relocating to upland areas capsized near Onukwu Bridge in Umunankwo at about 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
Only nine persons were rescued from the sinking boat by emergency responders.
Read also:Fatal accident claims two lives, eight injured in Niger highway
The Coordinator of the Anambra State Local Emergency Management Committee, Mr. Nnamdi Esimai, also confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
He said the rescue operations are ongoing.
The coordinator also renewed the call for compliance with safety protocols by boat passengers and operators in a bid to prevent a tragedy of this magnitude in the future.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...