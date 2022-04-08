76% of organizations suffered downtime and data loss in 2021 —Report

76% of organizations suffered downtime and data loss in 2021, according to Acronis Cyber Protection Week Global Report 2022.

The report, seen by Ripples Nigeria, cited system crashes, human error and cyberattacks as major causes of data loss by organisations in the year under review.

Acronis, which is a global leader in cyber protection, noted that organisations needed to combat the growing threat by deploying integrated cyber protection solutions.

The report claimed to have surveyed over 6,200 IT users and IT managers from small businesses to enterprises across 22 countries.

The report reads in part:

“This year, we see that trend getting worse: while 78% of organizations globally run as many as 10 different solutions, 76% of organizations experienced downtime due to data loss — a 25% increase from 2021.

“This downtime stemmed from a number of sources, including system crashes (52%), human error (42%), cyberattacks (36%) and insider attacks (20%).

“As a result, 61% of global organizations’ IT teams now report a preference for integrated solutions that replace their complicated stacks of cybersecurity and data protection tools with a single, unified console.

“The outdated approaches that professional IT teams have relied on for years are now actively failing them. A comprehensive, easy-to-follow approach is essential to achieving a more reliable, holistic protection for data, applications and systems – one that combines cybersecurity, data protection and management into one solution.”

