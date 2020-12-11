796 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 72,140. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Friday recorded 796 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,190 as at Friday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 72,140.
Meanwhile, 65,722 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (258), Lagos (248), Kaduna (117), Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), and Plateau (15).
Others are – Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2), and Taraba (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 72,140.
“Discharged: 65,722 AND Deaths: 1,190.”
