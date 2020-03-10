8 dead as bandits attack Zamfara village

The village of Yarkatsina in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State came under heavy bandits’ attack in the early hours of Sunday, leading to the death of eight people.

A witness of the attack, Isa Maigoro, said the bandits invaded the village on motorbikes around 2am and opened fire on residents, killing eight and injuring others.

According to Maigoro, the bandits stole cows and other animals after killing those who resisted them.

He said: “They fired shots into the air while leaving to scare the people who wanted to stop them from moving with the rustled animals”, adding that the dead had been buried while those injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, the state capital.

Reacting to the attack, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, blamed a vigilance group, Yan Sakai, for the attack.

He said: “We must blame Yan Sakai, because they are taking the law into their own hands by attacking Fulani despite the peace agreement between repentant Fulani bandits and the state government.”

