8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting

At least eight people including the gunman were killed on Saturday night in another mass shooting at an Outlet Mall in Dallas, Texas, United States, while seven others were seriously injured, officials have confirmed.

The Allen, Texas, Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd, who addressed a press conference after the shooting, said that at least nine people were sent to hospitals while two were only treated for trauma.

“Of those that we transported, two have since died. Three are in critical surgery, and four are stable. The victims ages range from 5 to 51,” said Boyd.

The assailant, whom authorities believe acted alone, was fatally shot by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a suburb north of Dallas in the state of Texas, the police said in a statement.

Texas police launch manhunt for gunman who killed five neighbors

“One of our officers was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall.

He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralised the suspect,” the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

There was a search for a second gunman but police now say they believe the shooter acted alone.

The Texas mass shooting is the latest in a relentless series of gun violence across the US targeting schools, churches, shopping malls and residential areas.

It is also the 199 mass shootings this year in the US with four or more people shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

