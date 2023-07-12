8 things you may not know about late Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke

The Nigerian movie industry christened Nollywood has been thrown into another round of mourning following the death of veteran actress Cynthia Okereke.

The death of the thespian was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post by popular actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, who stated that Okereke died on Tuesday evening.

Okechukwu also added in his post on the micro-blogging platform that he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to come to America before her untimely death.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.” Okechukwu added in his Twitter post.

As a parting shot, we highlight below, eight things you may not know about the late actress who was kidnapped in Enugu alongside her colleague actor Clemson Cornel last year.

1.) She was born on April 20, 1960, and hails from Enugu State.

2. ) She ventured into acting professionally in the 1998 when she joined the Nigerian movie industry.

3.) Her breakthrough came with her first notable role in the movie “King Jaja of Opobo’’.

4.) She gained further recognition for her performance in the movie “Osofia in London”.

5.) Since then, Cynthia has appeared in over 50 Nollywood movies, including “Hidden Tears,” “Sound of Love,” “Coronation,” “Second Burial,” “Lion Finger,” “Second Chance,” and many others.

6.) For her exceptional contributions to the film industry, Cynthia was once nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

7.) In 2013, Cynthia Okereke was honored as the “AGN Movie Ambassador” by Actors Guild of Nigeria.

8.) Cynthia Okereke was married and has children. She is also blessed with grandchildren.

