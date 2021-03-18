 80-year-old man seeks divorce, says wife starves him of s3x | Ripples Nigeria
80-year-old man seeks divorce, says wife starves him of s3x

3 hours ago

An 80-year-old retired lecturer, Prof. Muritala Haroon on Thursday told a customary court sitting in Mapo, Oyo State that his wife, Afsat, still denies him sex.

On Thursday, at the resumed hearing in the suit, Mr Haroon said,” My wife did not abide by the advice given to her by this court to allow peace to reign by agreeing to perform her wifely duties.”

The President of the court, Ademola Odunade, told Mr Haroon to exercise more patience as the wife was absent and had no representative in court.

Mr Odunade who adjourned the matter until May 17 said “The court will work with the extended members of the family to resolve the matter amicably.”

Mr Haroon had in February 2021, filed for the termination of his 52-year-old marriage on the grounds of sexual starvation and murder threats.

He said “I can no longer cope with the attitude again. Worst still, she and her relatives want me dead.

“Afsat attempted to stab me. She is misleading our six children. She has turned them against me,” he said.

Mrs Haroon at the hearing had rejected the prayer for separation.

“Prof is promiscuous. I cannot have anything to do with him because he slept with his close friend’s three wives.

“My lord, Haroon slept with the three wives of the man who acted as an intermediary whenever we had problems,” she said.

