80 youths arraigned for attacking police stations in Lagos

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned 80 youths in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state, for allegedly assaulting policemen and destroying property valued at N570,000 at two police stations.

The suspects, who were arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, included Segun Adeyemi, 29; Christian Duru, 23; Afeez Ayodele, 25, and Bakare Yusuf, 20; Kazeem Rama, 25; Moses Awolowo 26; Yusuf Mohammed, 30; and Jamiu Osiberu, 37.

They were arraigned on an 11-count charge of unlawful damage of property, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Yetunde Cardoso, who stood in for the police, alleged that the defendants committed the offences in April 2020 at Akodo and Orimede areas of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

According to Cardoso, the defendants invaded Akodo and Orimede police stations, damaged property valued at N570,000 “and injured five police officers on lawful duty at the two stations with dangerous weapons for unjustifiable reasons.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty after which Magistrate Doja Ojo granted them N50,000 bail each with two sureties each in the like sum, while also adjourning the case till June 8.

The Magistrate however ordered the defendants to be remanded them in police custody till they perfected their bail conditions.

