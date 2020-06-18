80-yr-old man arrested for r*aping 10-yr-old orphan

An 80-year-old man, Mohammed Bara’u of Lawan Fannami Ward in Gashu’a, Yobe State has been arrested by the police in the state, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

Bara’u who allegedly lured the girl into his room where he sexually abused her, was arrested after the case was reported to the police by the Bade Local Government Shari’a committee and some Local NGOs.

It was reported that Bara’u has been persuading the girl, using chocolates, but on Sunday succeeded in forcefully having carnal knowledge of her, when he sent her into his room to pick something, while he silently followed her from behind.

The General Hospital in Gashu’a after medical examination, revealed that the girl was defiled while the suspect has equally confessed to the crime.

“I had carnal knowledge of the girl once,” Bara’u said.

The victim lost both parents some years back, making her an orphan.

Bara’u is to be transferred on Friday to CID Office, Damaturu.

