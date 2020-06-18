Latest Metro

80-yr-old man arrested for r*aping 10-yr-old orphan

June 18, 2020
RIVERS: Notorious kidnapper, gang declared wanted
By Ripples Nigeria

An 80-year-old man, Mohammed Bara’u of Lawan Fannami Ward in Gashu’a, Yobe State has been arrested by the police in the state, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

Bara’u who allegedly lured the girl into his room where he sexually abused her, was arrested after the case was reported to the police by the Bade Local Government Shari’a committee and some Local NGOs.

It was reported that Bara’u has been persuading the girl, using chocolates, but on Sunday succeeded in forcefully having carnal knowledge of her, when he sent her into his room to pick something, while he silently followed her from behind.

Read also: RAPE: NAPTIP begins publication of names, pictures of convicted offenders

The General Hospital in Gashu’a after medical examination, revealed that the girl was defiled while the suspect has equally confessed to the crime.

“I had carnal knowledge of the girl once,” Bara’u said.

The victim lost both parents some years back, making her an orphan.

Bara’u is to be transferred on Friday to CID Office, Damaturu.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!