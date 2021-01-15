Latest Politics Top Stories

8,043 COVID-19 cases under home-based care in Lagos – Health commissioner

January 15, 2021
COVID-19: Nine people including foreigner discharged in Lagos
The Lagos State government said on Friday at least 8,043 COVID-19 cases are under the home-based care across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in the daily update of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state and posted on his Twitter handle.

He added that 193 cases are receiving treatment at the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

According to Abayomi, a total of 248,794 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic in February last year.

Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with 38,549 confirmed cases and 266 deaths caused by complications arising from infection by the virus.

