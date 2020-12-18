806 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 77,013. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 806 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 25 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,212 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 77,013.

Meanwhile, 67,484 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (287), FCT (255), Kaduna (36), Akwa Ibom (29), Katsina (25), Rivers (25), Kwara (21), Bauchi (19), Kano (15), Ondo (14), Plateau (13), Yobe (12), Nasarawa (11), Ebonyi (9), Gombe (8), and Abia (7).

Others are – Delta (4), Imo (4), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Borno (2), Cross River (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1), and Ogun (1).

