818, 865 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCSA) revealed on Thursday that at least 818,865 persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

In an update on the rollout of the vaccine and published on its Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID) System, NPHCDA said Lagos leads other states on the number of vaccinated persons with 152,261.

Ogun and Kaduna States followed with 51,608 and 49,759 persons respectively.

READ ALSO: Kogi govt makes u-turn, as state expresses readiness to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Data on other states revealed the following: Kano (39,818), Katsina (38,476), Bauchi (34,795), FCT (31,586), Kwara (29,993), Ondo (28,999) Jigawa (24,101), Ekiti (21,985), Edo (21,234), Plateau (20,706), Rivers (20,207), Osun (20,032), Yobe (18,865), Borno (17,810), Oyo (17,208), Gombe, (16,766), Adamawa (16,343), Imo (15,903), Nasarawa (15,846), Niger (15, 407), Delta (13,158) and Benue (12,550).

The rest are – Kebbi (9, 132), Zamfara (8,999), Cross River (8,932), Akwa Ibom (8,095), Enugu (8,052), Anambra (7,117), Bayelsa (6,934), Sokoto (6,742), Ebonyi (4,612) Taraba (2,760) and Abia (1,874).

However, Kogi State was not mentioned in the report.

The state has not received the vaccine due to a lack of storage facility for the substance.

Nigeria rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine last month.

Join the conversation

Opinions