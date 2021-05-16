82.9 million Nigerians starving under Buhari’s watch – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
82.9 million Nigerians starving under Buhari’s watch – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle increasing food insecurity and hunger in the country.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP claimed that at least 82.9 million Nigerians cannot afford their daily meal due to the government’s failure to grow and protect the food sector.
The party also decried the agonising food shortage, collapsed purchasing power, alarming unemployment rate and food inflation rates as well as increased morbidity and mortality figures in Nigeria under President Buhari’s watch.
The party, therefore, urged the President to tackle the increasing food insecurity, hunger, and starvation in the country.
The statement read: “The PDP laments that under Buhari, over 82.9 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector, thereby leading to severe food scarcity with prices soaring beyond the reach of Nigerians.
“Due to the misrule of the APC and Buhari administration, our country now ranks as 98 out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with an agonising food shortage, collapsed purchasing power; alarming 33.3 percent unemployment and 22.95 food inflation rates as well as increased morbidity and mortality rates.
“Our party urged the President to address hunger issues in the country by opening the silos to cushion the situation and push down prices.
“The Federal Government should also realign the agricultural sector by beefing up security in food production areas to enable farmers to return to the farmland.”
