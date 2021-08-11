82 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Cameroon

At least 82 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to military in Cameroon in the last few days.

A top government official told journalists on Wednesday that Boko Haram fighters from Nigeria and Chad along with their families have been dropping their arms and ammunition to authorities since last week.

In a statement, the government said 976 insurgents are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration center in Meri, a border town with Nigeria.

The statement read: “Among the 260 who arrived within the past one week, are 82 former Boko Haram male fighters. The others are women and children.

“40 of the 57 men who surrendered this week are former Boko Haram fighters.”

At least over 500 hundred Boko Haram insurgents had reportedly surrendered to troops in Nigeria in the last two weeks as the military intensified its campaign against the jihadists in the North-East.

