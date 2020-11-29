82 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,412. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 82 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,173 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,412.

Meanwhile, 63,055 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (48), Rivers (8), Kwara (6), Oyo (6), Katsina (5), FCT (3), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Ogun (1), Kano (1), and Osun (1).

