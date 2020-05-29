82-year-old woman with underlying condition recovers from COVID-19 in Osun

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said on Friday an 82-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Isamotu, who confirmed the woman’s recovery in a statement in Osogbo, said the woman, who was hypertensive, recovered from the virus after receiving treatment for nine days at the isolation and treatment centre in Asubiaro General Hospital, Osogbo.

He said the woman, a widow, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 and admitted into the facility on May 13.

According to the commissioner, the octogenarian’s recovery from COVID-19 beat the odds as elderly people with chronic diseases were the highest risk group because, most of the time, they were unable to recover from the disease.

He disclosed that the patient, who contracted the disease while in contact with an infected person, showed no symptoms of the virus before her sample was collected, except for diarrhoea.

Isamotu said: “The story of the 82-year-old widow provides a glimmer of hope, considering that she is a hypertensive patient on medication.

“Although, when she arrived at our isolation centre on May 13, she had no cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, fever or anosmia associated with the virus, except for diarrhoea.

“We successfully treated her for it and she was stable all through the period of hospitalisation.

“On her 9th day of admission, we carried out a follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on her and the result came back negative and she was subsequently discharged on May 24.

“Furthermore, a follow-up at her home after her discharge revealed that she was stable.”

