829 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 83,576. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 829 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,247 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 83,576.

Meanwhile, 70,495 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), and Benue (8).

Others are – Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (2), and Ogun (2).

