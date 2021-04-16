8,439 cases of side effects reported from COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria - NPHCDA | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
8,439 cases of side effects reported from COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Friday a total of 8,439 mild adverse events have been reported across the country since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine last month.
Nigeria commenced the COVID-19 vaccination on March 15..
The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at a joint press conference organised by the agency and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Abuja, however, said no death or cases of blood clot had been reported since the beginning of the exercise in the country.
According to him, five states recorded the highest cases of mild adverse events associated with the vaccine.
The states are – Kaduna (970), Cross River (859), Yobe (541), Kebbi (511), and Lagos (448).
Shuaib said: “In Nigeria, since the vaccination programme was officially rolled out on March 15, 2021, a total of 8,439 mild Adverse Events following immunization have been reported.
READ ALSO: Reports on mismanagement of COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos inaccurate – NPHCDA
“These range from pain, swelling at the site of the inoculation, to body pains and nausea. Similarly, 52 cases of moderate to severe incidents of AEFI have been reported.
“These presented as fever, vomiting, diarrhea headaches, dizziness, and allergic reactions. Five states have the highest records of the AEFI namely: Kaduna (970) Cross River (859), Yobe (541), Kebbi (511), and Lagos (448).
“There has been no death from the administration of the vaccine. We have also not diagnosed any case of blood clots related to the administration of the vaccines.
“Nevertheless, we are working with NAFDAC, NCDC, and other relevant agencies to set up a more active surveillance system built on our experience with polio surveillance.”
Several countries in Europe including Austria, Denmark, Italy, and Norway had last month suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the citizens after cases of blood clots were reported among the people that had received the vaccine.
