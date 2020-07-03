86 more stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

Another 86 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated back to the country.

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Air Sudan on Friday.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said that the returnees would go on a 14-day isolation in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

She added that the returnees tested negative for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote on her Twitter handle, @abikedabiri:

“EVACUATION UPDATE:

“Another 86 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 3rd of July, 2020.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.”

READ ALSO: 300 UAE returnees test negative for COVID-19

The development is part of the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian government to evacuate Nigerians stranded in different parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions