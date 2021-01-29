864 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 127,024. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 864 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,547 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 127,024.

Meanwhile, 100,853 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (129), Anambra (87), Rivers (82), Benue (80), Oyo (76), Plateau (61), Kaduna (54), Delta (51), Nasarawa (38), Kwara (36), Edo (32), Katsina (26), Kano (24), and Taraba (18).

Others are – Ogun (14), Sokoto (11), Gombe (10), Jigawa (7), Akwa Ibom (6), Cross Rivers (6), Zamfara (5), Bauchi (5), Osun (4), and Ekiti (2).

