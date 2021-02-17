869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,787 as of Wednesday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 149,369.
However, Nigeria has recorded 125,722 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
READ ALSO: 1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (299), Rivers (79), Taraba (73), Oyo (66), Ogun (60), FCT (58), Plateau (56), Kwara (38), Ondo (38), Osun (24), Kano (22), Nasarawa (21), Abia (19), and Edo (19).
Others are – Akwa Ibom (19), Cross River (10), Delta (9), Benue (8), Ekiti (6), Borno (6), Katsina (4), Bauchi (3), Bayelsa (1), and Zamfara (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 149,369.
“Discharged: 125,722 AND Deaths: 1,787.”
Politics
FG completed 29 road interventions in Nigeria’s institutions – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday the Federal Government has so far completed 29 road interventions in various tertiary institutions across the country.
The minister stated this while inaugurating a one-kilometre internal road at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.
Fashola, who was represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works in Enugu State, Mr. Olufemi Oyekanmi, said 17 of such projects were completed and handed over to the benefitting institutions in 2020.
He recalled that the federal government had last year completed and handed over a 2.5 km internal road to the management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).
Fashola said: “Today, we hand over this project in UNTH as a critical intervention to support education.
READ ASLO: Nigerian govt owes road contractors N392bn —Fashola
“The point must be made that though this is a civil work project, it is an investment in education.”
He said the current administration had moved to address the infrastructure gap in the country.
“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal, and construction on major highways. This has reached the schools.
“Without doubt the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.
“Those who doubt it should simply listen to some feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place,” the minister added.
Politics
Nigerian govt’s capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s capacity to end criminals’ attacks on soft targets was not in doubt.
The Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement Abuja.
He was reacting to the abduction of 27 students and three staff at the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Rafin local government area of Niger State.
He assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was focused on the quick and safe return of the students.
He also criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming the government lacked the political will to end banditry in the country.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct students and staff of Govt Science School, Kagara
The APC chieftain said: “If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder.
“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP, but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted school children and other citizens.”
He said the efforts to ensure the release of the students were being coordinated by the service chiefs, adding that President Buhari had already deployed national security assets to Niger State to achieve this.
Latest
Ex-governors will lure new members to PDP ahead of 2023 – Saraki
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, declared on Wednesday that former governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform to would bring new members to the party ahead of the 2023 election.
He disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting between the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee and the former governors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Saraki, who is the chairman of the committee, said the team decided to meet the ex-governors after meeting former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja home.
He also dismissed insinuations that the ex-governors are planning to dump the PDP ahead of 2023 election.
The former governors at the meeting were Peter Obi (Anambra), Abdulfatai Ahmed (Kwara), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Boni Haruna (Adamawa) and Ibrahim Shema (Jigawa).
READ ALSO: Secondus tells Makinde, Fayose to approach Saraki committee to resolve who to lead S’West PDP
Others were – Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Idris Wada (Kogi), Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and Liyel Imoke (Cross River), among others.
Saraki said: “We have gotten their assurances that they are not going anywhere; instead they are going to bring in more people. Yesterday (Tuesday), we met with our former President. Today (Wednesday), we are consulting with our former governors who are our key stakeholders.
“We had a very useful and productive meeting. The ex-governors have all shown their commitment towards the party and their readiness to go and strengthen our party in their states and the national level to ensure that the PDP is well prepared for the 2023 election.
“I want to see them more active, because their silence sometimes might be misinterpreted, but they’ve promised me and the committee that they will be more active workers of the party. You will hear more of their voices now that they have spoken up.”
