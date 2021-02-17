869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,787 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 149,369.

However, Nigeria has recorded 125,722 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (299), Rivers (79), Taraba (73), Oyo (66), Ogun (60), FCT (58), Plateau (56), Kwara (38), Ondo (38), Osun (24), Kano (22), Nasarawa (21), Abia (19), and Edo (19).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (19), Cross River (10), Delta (9), Benue (8), Ekiti (6), Borno (6), Katsina (4), Bauchi (3), Bayelsa (1), and Zamfara (1).

