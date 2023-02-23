Politics
87.2m PVCs Collected, Lagos leads with 6m – INEC
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) have been collected across the country.
Yakubu, who disclosed during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja, said there were 94 million voters in the commission’s register.
He, however, assured that INEC would continue to clean up the register with technology going forward.
A breakdown of the figure revealed that Lagos has the highest number of collected PVCs with 6,214,970 followed by Kano and Kaduna with 5,594,193, and 4,164, 473 respectively.
The INEC chief said 93.3 percent had collected their PVCs while 6,259,229 cards or 6.7 percent are still uncollected.
READ ALSO: 24,254 PVCs uncollected in Sokoto – INEC
He noted that a total of 1,642,385 polling units and collation center agents for the 18 political parties would take part in the elections.
The collection of the PVCs ended on February 5.
INEC had initially fixed December 12 to January 22 for the collection of the PVCs in all the local government areas in the country.
It later extended the collection to January 29 before the eventual termination of the exercise on February 5.
