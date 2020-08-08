Latest Politics Top Stories

87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan return home

August 8, 2020
Another 322 Nigerians return from US over COVID-19 scare
By Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus pandemic have returned home, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said.

Making this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday, NIDCOM said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 09:15 am via Air Sudan.

Read also: 39 Nigerian returnees from West African countries quarantined in Badagry

The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

They are also expected to take another Covid-19 test before rejoining the larger society.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!