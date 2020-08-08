87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan return home

No fewer than 87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus pandemic have returned home, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said.

Making this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday, NIDCOM said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 09:15 am via Air Sudan.

The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

They are also expected to take another Covid-19 test before rejoining the larger society.

