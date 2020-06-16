Latest Politics

8,723 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in Kano

June 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Government has conducted about 8,723 coronavirus sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in April.

This information was disclosed on Tuesday by the Kano State Ministry of Health through its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, 8,723 samples of COVID-19 were tested in Kano. It also disclosed that 21 new confirm cases were recorded and 32 patients discharged.

The state has so far recorded a total of 1,158 confirmed CIVID-19 cases, of which 450 were active cases, 658 discharged and 50 deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to keep observing safety protocols and personal hygiene, making use of face masks, washing of hands as well as maintaining social and physical distancing to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

