877 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 150,246. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,803 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 150,246.

However, Nigeria has recorded 126,417 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

Read also: 869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (273), Kaduna (87), Rivers (58), Akwa Ibom (47), Ebonyi (47), Edo (46), Ogun (46), Imo (34), Abia (34), Kano (34), Oyo (26), Osun (22), Gombe (20), Ekiti (19), Cross River (15), and FCT (15).

Others are – Plateau (11), Enugu (9), Kebbi (8), Borno (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (2), Katsina (1), and Sokoto (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 150,246.

“Discharged: 126,417 AND Deaths: 1,803.”

Join the conversation

Opinions