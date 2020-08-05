Latest Metro

89 days after abduction, father of Bayelsa LGA chief regains freedom

August 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Napoleon Alale, the abducted 80-year-old father of the chairman of the Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State, has been freed by his kidnappers.

The octogenarian was abducted by unknown gunmen from his Agbere country home on May 8, and had remained in captivity since then.

He was released on Tuesday, exactly 89 days after his abduction.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State police command, Asinim Butswat, said in a statement the octogenarian was freed by his abductors at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Otuokpoti community, Ogbia local government area of the state.

He said one “Commander” Mummy Reuben had been arrested in connection with the man’s abduction.

