89 men battered by wives in Lagos within 15 months | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), has raised an alarm over the increasing number of men who have been battered by their wives in the past 15 months.

The State’s Women Affairs Commissioner, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, who said this on Tuesday at a ministerial news conference to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, held in Ikeja, noted that between 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, the ministry has treated 89 cases of men battered by their wives in incidents of domestic violence.

Dada noted that according to available records, in 2020, a total of 46 men reported at the ministry that their wives violated them, while in the first quarter of 2021, a total of 43 men reported battering by their wives, making it a total of 89 in less than two years.

“The figure captured only cases reported to WAPA and some cases had been reported directly to the Ministry of Justice and police station which the ministry might not be aware of.

“However, we also had a total of 664 women who were battered by their husbands in Lagos in the past year.”

Giving a breakdown, Dada said 378 women were violated by their husbands in 2020, while 286 women were battered by their husbands in the first quarter of 2021.

