9 killed, 70 injured in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian capital

At least nine people were killed and over 70 injured in an overnight Russian drone and missile attack on Kiev.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Thursday.

The assault caused extensive damage to residential buildings and ignited fires in garages, non-residential structures, and administrative buildings.

Rescue operations are still underway in the western Sviatoshynskyi district, where a missile strike partially destroyed an apartment building.

In total, emergency teams have responded to 13 locations across Kiev to address the damage.

In addition to Kiev, the attack also targeted eight other regions across Ukraine.

Two people were reported injured in the eastern Kharkiv region, while one person was wounded in the northern Zhytomyr region.

