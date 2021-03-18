9 matching couple gift ideas to give to your partner on your special day! | Ripples Nigeria

Giving gifts is one of the ways to express love to your partner. Believe it or not, it can be a symbol of something deeper and meaningful behind the physical object. It can tell a story, and giving one to your partner may show overflowing feelings to one another.

With your special occasions like weeksaries, monthsaries, or anniversaries, giving gifts is already a tradition. These can be more valuable if it is well-thought–couple gifts are probably much sweeter than it looks and is an excellent idea to consider! If you are currently reflecting on what gift to give to your partner, we list down a couple of things you might want to buy for your special ones on your special day!

A luxurious timepiece to let your partner know how valuable your relationship is!

Timepieces appreciate their value as time goes by–just like how you appreciate your partner as you conquer more challenges and triumphs together. As years go into your relationship, your love grows and your time with each other becomes more treasured! That is why giving him or her a luxury watch will surely make him or her feel that he or she is valued!

To give you an idea of which watch stores to visit, try searching for a Rolex Watch shop, Cartier Shops, or Tag Heuer watch stores. You can check out the watchshopping.com for the best deals. They offer the most exquisite, sophisticated, and luxurious wristwatches for him or her! There are lots of varieties and designs that you can choose from. Try picking a pair of watches with the same style to give you the coupling watch vibe.

Cute matching shirts to show the world how compatible you two are!

Going on dates together, it is surely cute to wear the same shirt! It is perfect when you want to go to the park together or to the extreme park! Having a pair of shorts with the same print is the new trend for couples to show the world their compatibility loud and proud! You can go to the shirt printing shops and customize your couple’s shirts or you may also visit shirt shops that offer couple designs.

Magnetic couple necklace for a stronger love you may hold on!

This is perfect for couples who are in a long-distance relationship. A magnetic necklace can only be attached when you two or together. There are whales, hearts, moon, and other cute magnetic pendant necklaces that you can choose depending on the personality of your partner. Once you give this gift to him or her, she will surely fall in love again with you!

Couple rings to tell your partner a promise of marriage!

Rings are a symbol of engagement. While you two are still in the dating stage, it is a sweet idea to give her a promise ring which is sweeter if it’s a couple of rings. You two are looking forward to marriage– that is your ultimate goal. So as early as now, show her how promising you are. Show her that you are into her for the rest of your lives!

Couple pillowcases to show that you are a shoulder to cry on!

When we are alone, we tend to cry with our pillows. They are our friends to cry on during lonely nights. To show your partner that you are always ready to listen to his or her problems and you are willing to wipe his or her tears, buy a couple of pillowcases for the two of you! By doing this, you can feel the presence of each other even if you are not together.

Matching sunglasses to let him or her see the future in you!

If you are going on a vacation to celebrate your special day, having a pair of sunglasses with the same design and style is perfect as a gift. Just imagine the two of you taking pictures together wearing the cute pair of sunglasses. Couple sunglasses are the new trend so you two will be “picture-perfect” together.

A couple of bookmarks for another milestone in your relationship!

To succeed in your relationship, you need to face many struggles, problems, and challenges in your daily lives. You need to be strong to continue and conquer these relationship tests. On your special day, it is cute to make a pair of personalized bookmarks that remind you of your special moments. You can also imprint “Happy Anniversary” or “Happy Monthsary”–or whatever occasion you have to celebrate. You can collect bookmarks for every milestone in your relationship.

Matching backpack because you always got each other’s back!

As a couple, you should always support each other through ups and downs. You carry each other’s weight (may it be the bags of happiness or the bags of sad memories in his or her life). What matters is that you are always right by her side. By giving him or her a bag that matches yours, you can show that what he or she carries is also your responsibility. That you are always caring for her.

Matching socks to get ready for more cuddling nights!

Physical touch is one way to show love–it can be in a form of cuddles. On your movie nights, it is cute to wear a couple of socks. It will make you both feel comfortable. At the same time, its matching design is perfect when you two sleep together.

In a Nutshell

Weeksary, monthsary, anniversary and other special occasions and milestones in your relationship is something that must be celebrated. It includes giving gifts to your special one. If you haven’t tried giving a couple of gifts, we recommend you to purchase any one of the couple items we have listed down for you! Aside from the sweet meanings behind it, the feelings of receiving something from your loved one are so much treasured! So go ahead and make him or her happy with the cute matching items for the two of you!

