90% of bandits, kidnappers are Nigeriens —Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has stated that 90 percent of kidnappers, bandits as well as armed robbers are from Niger Republic.

Buratai revealed this on Monday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the fact that such acts were committed by foreigners presents the need for the citizens to be involved in sharing information with security personnel.

“The military cannot do it alone, all and sundry will be required to be involved if an end to the insecurity is to be achieved,” Buratai said while briefing correspondents.

This came days after Buratai said that he and other service chiefs had not disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians in carrying out duties.

There have been constant calls on President Buhari to sack his service chiefs and rejig the nation’s security apparatus following worsening Insecurity in the country.

