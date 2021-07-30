News
91 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army said on Friday at least 91 members of the Boko Haram sect and their families have surrendered to troops in the North-East.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the troops of 202 Battalion took custody of eight insurgents and their families who surrendered at Ruwaza village in Bama local government area of Borno State.
These, according to him, comprised 10 adult females and 22 children.
The army spokesman added that the troops of Forward Operational Base operating along BoCobs-Bama road also arrested 20 terrorists and their families at Nbewa village in Bama LGA.
READ ALSO: Nigerian military claims troops killed 42 Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in north
Nwachukwu said: “The surrendered families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children.
“The suspects all surrendered to the troops during clearance operations in the areas on July 29 following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.
“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.”
