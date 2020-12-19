920 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 77,933. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 920 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,218 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 77,933.

Meanwhile, 67,784 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 806 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 77,013. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (308), FCT (207), Kaduna (179), Plateau (46), Niger (43), Adamawa (26), Sokoto (18), Rivers (16), Yobe (15), and Enugu (13).

Others are – Kano (13), Ogun (12), Delta (10), Edo (5), Osun (3), Oyo (3), Anambra (2), and Ekiti (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 77,933.

“Discharged: 67,784 AND Deaths: 1,218.”

Join the conversation

Opinions