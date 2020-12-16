Latest Politics

930 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 75,062. More recoveries confirmed

December 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 930 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,200 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 75,062.

Meanwhile, 66,775 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 201 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,376. More recoveries confirmed

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), and Yobe (15).

Others are – Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2), and Cross River (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 75,062.

“Discharged: 66,775 AND Deaths: 1,200.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */