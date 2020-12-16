930 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 75,062. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 930 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,200 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 75,062.

Meanwhile, 66,775 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), and Yobe (15).

Others are – Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2), and Cross River (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 75,062.

“Discharged: 66,775 AND Deaths: 1,200.”

