937 killed, 1,972 abducted by bandits in 2020 – Kaduna govt | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
937 killed, 1,972 abducted by bandits in 2020 – Kaduna govt
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Wednesday 937 people were killed and 1,972 others abducted by bandits in the state last year.
Aruwan stated this when he presented the state’s Annual Security Report to Governor Nasir El Rufai at the Government House in Kaduna.
He said the victims of the kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities cut across all ethnic and religious groups in the state contrary to skewed narratives from some quarters.
The commissioner said: “Victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions.”
“Of this number of deaths, Igabi LGA has the highest figure of 152 followed by Kajuru with 144. Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun LGAs in Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 468 out of 937 people that died in 2020. This represented over 50 percent of the fatalities recorded in the state.
“The Southern Senatorial District accounted for 286 deaths, which is about one-third of the total due in large part to sporadic clashes, alongside banditry which triggered attacks and counter-attacks, especially between June and November 2020.
READ ALSO: Group decries increasing wave of kidnappings in Southern Kaduna
“Out of 1,972 people kidnapped in the period under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 1,561. In Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun 1,461 were abducted during the period.”
In his address after receiving the report, El-Rufai said the state has been using its limited tools to address the security challenges.
The governor paid tribute to the victims of insecurity and reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect the people and stop all criminalities in the state.
He said the government has invested in technology to help secure the state, adding that a Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while options for consistent operations of drones are being explored.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...