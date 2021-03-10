937 killed, 1,972 abducted by bandits in 2020 – Kaduna govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Wednesday 937 people were killed and 1,972 others abducted by bandits in the state last year.

Aruwan stated this when he presented the state’s Annual Security Report to Governor Nasir El Rufai at the Government House in Kaduna.

He said the victims of the kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities cut across all ethnic and religious groups in the state contrary to skewed narratives from some quarters.

The commissioner said: “Victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions.”

“Of this number of deaths, Igabi LGA has the highest figure of 152 followed by Kajuru with 144. Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun LGAs in Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 468 out of 937 people that died in 2020. This represented over 50 percent of the fatalities recorded in the state.

“The Southern Senatorial District accounted for 286 deaths, which is about one-third of the total due in large part to sporadic clashes, alongside banditry which triggered attacks and counter-attacks, especially between June and November 2020.

READ ALSO: Group decries increasing wave of kidnappings in Southern Kaduna

“Out of 1,972 people kidnapped in the period under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 1,561. In Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun 1,461 were abducted during the period.”

In his address after receiving the report, El-Rufai said the state has been using its limited tools to address the security challenges.

The governor paid tribute to the victims of insecurity and reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect the people and stop all criminalities in the state.

He said the government has invested in technology to help secure the state, adding that a Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while options for consistent operations of drones are being explored.

Join the conversation

Opinions