95 Nigerians stranded in Libya arrive Lagos

95 Nigerian refugees who were reportedly stranded in Libya for weeks, have finally arrived the country following the intervention of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through its voluntary repatriation programme.

The returnees were recieved in the early hours of Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Habib Mustapha, who was represented by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the arrival of the latest batch of stranded Nigerians, saying they arrived with Al Buraq airline, with number UZ189/16/5A- DMG-MJI AD15:50.

“The returnees were brought back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European country but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated,” he said.

Farinloye noted that the returnees include 60 male adults, 29 female adults, three male and one female teenager, with two infants (one male and the other female).

The NEMA Coordinator advised the returnees to turn a new leaf and assured that the Federal Government and the IOM, along with other international partners, would not disappoint them as Nigerians by providing the enabling environment for them to achieve their potentials.

