96 dead, 1.3 million affected by Bayelsa flood —SEMA

Ninety-three people have been killed while 1.3 million were affected by the floods in Bayelsa State, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The agency, in a data released on Monday in Yenagoa, the state capital, said apart from those impacted by the floods, several houses and structures were also destroyed while those displaced are seeking refuge in temporary camps.

The data which was issued by the Chairman of Bayelsa SEMA, Walamam Igrubia, noted that the floods affected farmlands, schools, markets and several other facilities.

“As at November 4, 96 deaths were reported with Yenagoa Local Government Area worst hit,” Igrubia said.

“The flood affected a number of farmlands, school buildings, health structures and other facilities. The flood also affected some 300 communities across the eight LGAs of the state.

“Preliminary reports and data available to SEMA and other agencies indicate that Bayelsa remained the most flood impacted among states in the country,” he said.

The agency noted that among the worst affected areas in the state are Biseni, Tombia-Ekpetiama and Tombia-Amassoma Road.

Others are Akenfa, Akenpai, Igbogene and Swali, all in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Kaiama, Odi, Otuoke, Sagbama, Agbere, Odoni, Bulu-Oria, Agoro

and Ogbia communities.

