964 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 121,566 Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 964 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,504 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 121,566.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 97,228 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in February last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (360), FCT (88), Ogun (73), Imo (72), Kaduna (67), Plateau (57), Abia (41), Osun (41), Rivers (32), and Kano (26).

Others are – Niger (24), Benue (23), Edo (20), Cross River (20), Akwa Ibom (8), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (6), Ekiti (6), and Jigawa (4).

