98 stranded Nigerians return from Niger Republic

At least 98 Nigerians stranded in Agadez, Niger Republic, returned to the country on Thursday.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, who disclosed this to journalists, said the returnees were brought back to Kano in three luxury buses under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from Agadez.

He said: “The returnees were brought back through a voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.”

READ ALSO: 129 Nigerians return from Niger Republic

He said that the returnees included 81 men, six women and 11 children (three females and eight males).

The returnees, according to him, were from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Edo, among others.

Abdullahi added: “The returnees will be trained for four days to be self-reliant and will be given a grant.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now