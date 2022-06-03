99% of APC presidential aspirants support consensus – Oyegun

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Screening Committee, John Odigie- Oyegun, said on Friday 99 percent of party’s presidential aspirants were in support of a consensus arrangement.

The committee presented its report to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday.

In his remark at the event, the ex-APC national chairman said the aspirants are ready to abide by the party’s decision on the election.

The ruling party will hold its presidential primary on Monday.

Oyegun confirmed 13 aspirants were cleared for the exercise, and 10 others disqualified.

He also dismissed the rumours that former Goodluck Jonathan was screened by the committee.

Oyegun said: “We engaged every aspirant on the issue of consensus. It is a pleasant surprise that 99 percent agreed that the party is supreme. And that whatever the party decides – with proper consultation – they will likely accept.

“Only one exception, who said I will accept consensus only if it is for me. I think it is a point that needs to be made and emphasised.

“So that gives you a lot of leeway in the hours ahead to trim down even more drastically.

“But finally we think we should not be afraid of a contested primary if anybody insists on a contest.”

