999 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 79,789. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 999 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,231 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 79,789.

Meanwhile, 68,879 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), and Akwa Ibom (11).

Others are – Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4), and Jigawa (1).

