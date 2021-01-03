9ice, wife back together again; Gifty, Uriel shelve ‘cold war’ too. See other gists we tracked

9ICE & WIFE, OLASUNKANMI:

Embattled singer, Abolore Akande aka 9ice may have been forgiven by his wife after he admitted to cheating on her with another woman.

We can confirm that the wife of the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, Olasunkanmi has openly revealed that they are making progress in their bid to get their marriage back on track again.

Olasunkanmi who is currently holidaying in Dubai with her husband shared a photo of the family with the caption:’ ”Progress not perfection”.

Her comments came after a viral video of 9ice showed him in a compromising position with an unknown woman, sparking a scandal that subsequently made him appeal to Nigerians to help save his third marriage in two years.

DAVIDO:

The head honcho of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), David Adeleke aka Davido has made a u-turn on his earlier threat to quit music.

Davido had made the threat after a widely reported scuffle with his colleague, and self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy at a nite club in Accra, Ghana.

“I go leave music for una,” Davido tweeted on Monday, December 28.

However Davido has had a change of heart after assuring his worried fans on Twitter that he will continue to deliver hits after hits.

Davido wrote on Twitter; “Everyone knows this is the truth!!! 10 years I have been fighting this shit. But I swear nobody go see me finish again!! I will continue to deliver you guys’ hits!!!!! Tule!!!!!!”

TEMI OTEDOLA:

Fashion vlogger cum actress, Temi Otedola was the cynosure of all eyes at the recently staged Ghana Movie Awards staged in Accra.

Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, emerged Best Actress (African collaboration) for her role in Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 feature film, ‘Citation’.

While announcing her award for her acting debut role in the feature film, Temi wrote thus on Twitter; “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour”.

READ ALSO: See who’s been dating Rita Dominic and how Cossy was hurt by late Chico Ejiro. More inside…

BBNAIJA’S GIFTY & URIEL:

After two years of a bitter feud the pair of former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates, Gifty and Uriel have both decided to end their ‘cold war’.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the pair have decided to sheath swords after Uriel confirmed on social media that they have both decided to settle their differences.

According to Uriel, she was willing to move into 2021 with positive vibes only, adding that she made the first move by sending Gifty a DM and she (Gifty) was glad that she did because she felt relieved by the development.

D’BANJ:

‘Koko Master’ Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj is now a proud father of a second child after his wife Didi Kilgrow gave birth to a baby girl.

The ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner confirmed the news of his new-born on his official Instagram handle on Friday welcoming her (his daughter) with a warm fatherly message.

“As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

“And to my Beautiful Wife Lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us,” D’banj added in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions