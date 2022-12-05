9mobile loses out as Nigeria’s internet subscribers hit 152m

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the country’s internet users has increased to 152.71 million in October 2022.

The commission announced this in its latest industry statistics posted on its website and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

A breakdown from the report showed that Mobile (GSM) accounted for 152.15 million of the total, with fixed wire and VoIP accounting for the remainder.

Furthermore the total number of active mobile internet subscribers increased to 152.15 million at the end of October 2022 — from 139 million recorded in October 2021.

By implication, this means that the country’s mobile internet subscribers increased by 12.17 million within the last one year.

Read also:Airtel Nigeria’s bid for 5G network suffers setback as NCC rejects firm’s $273.6m offer

The period under review, showed that all mobile networks recorded an increase in internet subscriptions — except 9mobile.

MTN Nigeria’s internet subscribers increased by 6.41 million from 58.10 million in October 2021 to 64.51 million in October 2022.

Subscribers under Globacom and Airtel increased by 3.44 million and 3.23 million, respectively.

9mobile, on the other hand, lost 694,614 internet subscribers, dropping to 5.11 million for the period under review.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now