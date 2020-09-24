'Covid had the courage to challenge me!' - Ibrahimovic unruffled after positive test | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Sports

‘Covid had the courage to challenge me!’ – Ibrahimovic unruffled after positive test

September 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Following the announcement of his contraction of coronavirus, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic termed as a ‘bad idea’ the virus’ gut to challenge him.

The 38-year-old has since been placed in quarantine at home, according to the Serie A club.

Ibrahimovic, who bagged a brace in Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Seire A on Monday, took to his Twitter to say:

Read Also: Moyes, two West Ham players test positive for coronavirus

His Tweet instantly attracted the attention of thousands of his fans, who urged him on, to go ahead and defeat the virus.

Ibrahimovic’s positive result came in a second round of testing after defender Leo Duarte tested positive on Wednesday, and all other players and staff returned negative tests.

Both players missed today’s Europa League third qualifying round match, which AC Milan won 3-2 ove Bodo/Glimt.

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension with Milan last month.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */