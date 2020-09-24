'Covid had the courage to challenge me!' - Ibrahimovic unruffled after positive test | Ripples Nigeria

Following the announcement of his contraction of coronavirus, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic termed as a ‘bad idea’ the virus’ gut to challenge him.

The 38-year-old has since been placed in quarantine at home, according to the Serie A club.

Ibrahimovic, who bagged a brace in Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Seire A on Monday, took to his Twitter to say:

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

His Tweet instantly attracted the attention of thousands of his fans, who urged him on, to go ahead and defeat the virus.

Ibrahimovic’s positive result came in a second round of testing after defender Leo Duarte tested positive on Wednesday, and all other players and staff returned negative tests.

Both players missed today’s Europa League third qualifying round match, which AC Milan won 3-2 ove Bodo/Glimt.

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension with Milan last month.

