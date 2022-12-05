A bedwetter should not join those insulting the washerman, Lai Mohammed responds to ex-VP’s criticisms

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information, has reminded Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, on Monday that he and his party lacked any moral reason for criticizing the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The Minister, who discussed the successes of the water sector in Abuja during a press briefing on Monday, charged Atiku with attempting to minimize what the Buhari administration had accomplished.

Mohammed said, ” Let me use this opportunity to comment on the increasing tendency by some opposition presidential candidates to downplay the achievements of this administration, in their desperation for power, ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The worst offender in this regard has been the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

“During his recent campaign in Akure, the former VP was quoted as saying the APC had not done anything for Nigeria in eight years.

“What a preposterous statement from somebody who should know. I guess we can excuse His Excellency the former Vice President who, until recently, had fully relocated to Dubai, thus losing touch with Nigeria.

“And if anyone would accuse the APC-led Federal Government of doing nothing, it should not be Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Why? Because for the 16 years of the PDP rule, eight of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was Vice President, there was no motorable road to the former VP’s hometown and indeed to key local governments in the southern senatorial zone that served as Adamawa’s food basket and economic nerve centre until the government of President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

“Today, gentlemen, the Mayo Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo Road has been constructed fully and it’s the road that Alhaji Atiku uses to get to his hometown of Jada.

“What about security? Before this administration came into office, all the five local government areas in Adamawa’s northern senatorial district were effectively under the control of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Today, not an inch of these local governments in Adamawa, the home-state of the former Vice President, is under the control of terrorists.

“Now that he can travel home freely, thanks to the Buhari administration, it is now sweet in his mouth to accuse the same Administration of doing nothing.

“As they say, the bedwetter should not join those who are insulting the washerman.”

